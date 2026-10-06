‘Still Got It’: Zinedine Zidane’s Perfect First Touch During France vs Belgium Clash Goes Viral | VIDEO

Zinedine Zidane rolled back the years with a stunning display of his trademark technique during France’s 4-1 win over Belgium. The France manager produced a delightful first touch during stoppage time that quickly went viral on social media. Despite being dressed in formal attire and wearing dress shoes, Zidane made controlling a 40-yard pass look remarkably effortless.

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Zidane Shows He’s ‘Still Got It’

The moment came late in the match when Belgium goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt launched a long ball upfield. The pass sailed out of play and landed near the touchline, where Zidane happened to be standing. Rather than allowing the ball to bounce away, the former France captain calmly brought it under control with a beautifully cushioned first touch.

The ball had travelled roughly 40 yards before reaching Zidane, making the execution even more impressive. Zidane barely had to break stride as he used his technique to take the pace off the ball and keep it close. The fact that he pulled it off while wearing dress shoes only added to the spectacle.

Zidane’s effortless control immediately caught the attention of fans, with the clip spreading rapidly across social media. Many supporters were quick to joke that the legendary midfielder had shown he was “still got it” despite retiring from professional football years ago. His touch served as a reminder of the extraordinary technical ability that made him one of the greatest players of his generation.

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The France manager enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 with Les Bleus. Zidane also famously won the Ballon d’Or in 1998 and enjoyed a decorated club career with Juventus and Real Madrid. Now working from the sidelines, the 54-year-old showed that some of that magic remains firmly intact.