Sthavi Asthana Wins National Eventing Championship In Delhi

Sthavi Asthana emerged champion in the individual category of the National Eventing Championship that concluded at Army Polo and Riding Centre in New Delhi.

It is the second consecutive podium finish for Asthana in the two-leg National event, having finished third in the first leg of the championships. Ashish Malik finished second and his joy was doubled as he also earned a podium finish in the team event, finishing third.

Asthana copped four penal- ty points in the Jumps section, the error coming on obstacle number 10A. He also conceded four penalty points in Show Jumping but did not concede any time penalty and also ex- celled in the Dressage and Cross Country section, logging 36.9 points.

Malik, on the other hand,copped two penalty points (Time) but was clean in jumps. He finished Dressage and Cross Country with 38.9 points. Asthana and Malik were joined by Raju Singh (42.5) on the podium after he secured the third position. Prince Sharma (56.4) was a distant fourth. However, Prince had the solace of win- ning the team championship alongside V Kumar, P Kumar and K Mahesh.