 'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri's team is now ranked 100 after gaining 4.24 ranking points following their 5 wins and 2 draws in the seven games played since June.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

The Indian football team has broken into the top 100 in the latest FIFA Rankings issued on Thursday, thanks to their dominant show in the ongoing SAFF Cup 2023 in Bengaluru.

Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri's team is now ranked 100 after gaining 4.24 ranking points following their 5 wins and 2 draws in the seven games played since June - across the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

India have been unbeaten at home in the last four years. Their last defeat in India came against Oman in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2019.

This is the first time in five years that the Blue Tigers are ranked inside the top 100.

India also climbed up the ladder in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings and now occupy the 18th position.

This is the fourth best FIFA ranking achieved by the Indian men's football team in the history. Their best remains the 94th position they occupied in 1996, 99th in 1993 and 96th rank from 2017 to 2018.

Chhetri's team will face Lebanon in the SAFF Cup 2023 semifinal on Friday, in what will be a repeat of the Intercontinental Cup final which India won last month.

Read Also
SAFF Cup 2023: Lebanon Sets Up Semi-final vs India After 1-0 Victory Over Maldives
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Agarkar Quits As Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach After Emerging As Frontrunner To Become India's...

Ajit Agarkar Quits As Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach After Emerging As Frontrunner To Become India's...

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Equals Steve Waugh's Record After 32nd Test Hundred (WATCH)

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Equals Steve Waugh's Record After 32nd Test Hundred (WATCH)

'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

From Babar Azam To Mohammed Shami: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Eid

From Babar Azam To Mohammed Shami: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Eid

World Cup 2023: 'India vs Pakistan Like A Final, One Game Can Take Care of Entire ICC Event', Says...

World Cup 2023: 'India vs Pakistan Like A Final, One Game Can Take Care of Entire ICC Event', Says...