Star Sports Unveils Its Commentary Panel Featuring Cricketing Legends For Asia Cup 2023

Anticipation reaches a crescendo as the stage is set at the Asia Cup 2023 for the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ that has long defined cricket history – India versus Pakistan. With fervent cricket enthusiasts worldwide counting down to the highly anticipated showdown on September 2nd from 3.00 pm (IST), Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2023, unveils a host of cricketing luminaries who will grace the screens during the marquee tournament.

For fans across India, these experts will turn each match into a journey of insight and excitement through their distinguished assembly of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm. The Hindi feed will feature India's former world cup winning legends like Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla.

Joining them will be former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar along with stars like Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Rajat Bhatia, Jatin Sapru and Raman Bhanot. This assemblage promises to transform the game for fans who seek the experience in their native language.

Former IPL stars headline Telugu and Tamil commentary panel:

For Telugu speaking audience, the commentary squad boasts names like former chief selector MSK Prasad, along with Venugopal Rao, NC Kaushik, Ashish Reddy, T Suman and Kalyan Krishna. The Tamil commentary will be orchestrated by, Muthuraman R, Nanee, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, S Sriram, S Ramesh, and K Srikkanth.

Meanwhile, the Kannada audience will hear commentary from Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa Murthy P, Bharath Chipli, Vinay Kumar, Pavan Deshpande, and Sunil Joshi.

Former Pakistan captains join world feed coverage for 2023 Asia Cup:

The World Feed coverage will be an ensemble of cricketing legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Matthew Hayden, Andy Flower, Marvan Atapattu. Adding to this symphony of voices will be Sanjay Manjrekar, Deep Dasgupta, Shamim Chowdhury, Bazid Khan, Roshan Abeysinghe, Dominic Cork and Aamer Sohail. Together, they will weave a narrative that places fans at the heart of every spellbinding moment.

Adding an extra layer of charm to the coverage will be the renowned presenters consisting of Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer, Zainab Abbas, and Tanay Tiwari. Adding to the panel will be regional presenters like Vindhya Vishaka M, Nandu, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Madhu Mailankody and Roopesh Shetty.

As the subcontinent giants brace for what promises to be an enthralling tournament, featuring the potential for three riveting matches between India and Pakistan, the scene is set for an unforgettable spectacle at the grand Asia Cup 2023.

