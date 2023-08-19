Bangladesh Batter Undergoes Bizarre Mind-Training Exercise Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Sheik. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With less than 2 weeks to go for the 2023 Asia Cup, the participants are making every effort to ramp up their preparations. As such, Bangladesh batter Naim Sheikh, selected in the squad for the tournament, was seen undergoing a bizarre mind-training exercise with a trainer ahead of the multi-nation event.

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sheikh could be seen walking on literally a 'fiery path' as part of a mind-training exercise to compete in the Asia Cup. A few social media users reasoned that the point of walking on a fiery path is for the mind to learn to tackle tough situations on the field, especially with Bangladesh set to face the likes of India and Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Naim, who is an opening batter, has played only 40 games across formats for Bangladesh. The left-handed batter has featured in 35 T20Is out of those and averages a meagre 3.33 from 4 ODIs with 10 runs. Hence, it is likely to be an uphill challenge for him in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Read Also Shakib Al Hasan To Lead Bangladesh In 2023 Asia Cup And 50-Over World Cup

Bangladesh 2023 Asia Cup squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

The Tigers will open their Asia Cup campaign against hosts Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 31st. Pakistan will play the first match of the tournament against Nepal on the 30th in Multan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)