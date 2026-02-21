Star Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video

X

Mumbai was star-struck this week as one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, made a public appearance at the iconic Gateway of India. A video shared widely on social media captured the duo.

The video shows Kohli and Sharma walking together near the historic monument. Fans and tourists at the site were visibly excited, waving and taking photos as the couple paused briefly to interact. The atmosphere was light, and Kohli’s easy rapport with admirers was on full display, while Sharma’s grace and poise added to the moment’s charm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the video continues to circulate online, admirers have flooded comments with warm wishes and admiration, celebrating not just the star power of Kohli and Sharma, but their enduring appeal as one of India’s most iconic couples.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan; Video

Amid their busy schedules and public appearances, cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently took time out for a serene spiritual visit to meet respected spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj in the holy town of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was spotted at the Ashram in Vrindavan, where they respectfully sought blessings. A video of the visit quickly went viral on social media, capturing Kohli and Sharma seated humbly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram multiple times over the past months, reflecting a consistent focus on faith and spiritual grounding in their personal lives. Despite their fame and hectic schedules, the power couple’s visit underscored their commitment to introspection and inner peace, a message that struck a chord with admirers across the country.

The serene scenes from Vrindavan offered a contrast to the couples’ usually high‑profile lifestyle, highlighting a quieter side of two of India’s most beloved public figures, one rooted in faith, reflection and shared spiritual values.