St Peter’s Hockey Tournament 2026: Indian Navy Beat Union Bank 3-2; CTC HC Edge Mumbai Customs | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 16: Pawan Rajbar scored two goals to lead Indian Navy to a 3-2 win against Union Bank of India in a Men’s Elite Division match of the St Peter’s Hockey Tournament 2026, played at the St Stanislaus High School turf in Bandra.

Yogesh Malik scored the third goal for the winning team.

In another match, Devinder Walmiki scored the lone goal to guide CTC HC to a narrow 1-0 victory against Mumbai Customs.

Warriors SC, SAI Blue enter women’s final

In the Women Seniors semi-finals, Warriors SC thrashed NBCS ‘B’ 5-0. Priya Dubey scored a hat-trick, while Neha Dubey and Minakshi Pandey added one goal each.

SAI Blue also stormed into the final with a commanding 6-0 win over Sea View SC. Sweety Aino and Jashmeen Gill scored two goals each, while Saloni S. and Prachi Panchore added one goal apiece.

Central Railway defeat Western Railway

In the Women Elite category, Central Railway defeated Western Railway 3-1.

Kushi Kataria, Anuj Singh, and Lalraut Feli scored for Central Railway, while Mariana M netted the lone goal for Western Railway.

Results:

Women Seniors (semi-finals):

Warriors SC 5 (Priya Dubey 3, Neha Dubey, Minakshi Pandey) beat NBCS ‘B’ 0.

SAI Blue 6 (Sweety Aino 2, Jashmeen Gill 2, Saloni S., Prachi Panchore) beat Sea View SC 0.

Women Elite:

Central Railway 3 (Kushi Kataria, Anuj Singh, Lalraut Feli) beat Western Railway 1 (Mariana M).

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Men Elite (quarter-finals):

Indian Navy 3 (Pawan Rajbar 2, Yogesh Malik) beat Union Bank of India 2 (Santosh Bhosle, Kartik Pathare).

CTC HC 1 (Devinder Walmiki) beat Mumbai Customs 0.

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