St Peter’s Hockey Tournament 2026: Bhavana Khade Nets Another Hat-Trick As Union Bank Of India Register Dominant Win

Bhavana Khade shines with another hat-trick as Union Bank of India register a commanding win in the St. Peter’s Hockey Tournament 2026 in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: Bhavana Khade continued with her impressive run of form and notched up another hat-trick of goals to steer Union Bank of India to a convincing 5-1 win against Sports Authority of India (SAI) White in a Women’s Elite League match of the St. Peter’s Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra, on Monday.

The enterprising Shania Thangamma and Chandana J. scored a goal each to complete Union Bank’s win.

Mumbai Customs edge past CTC HC in men’s clash

In men’s action, Mumbai Customs, riding on Jayesh Jadhav’s twin strikes, defeated CTC HC by a 3-2 margin. Romesh Pillay scored the other goal for Customs. M. Babu and Ajay Naidu were on target for the losing team.

In a keenly contested encounter, Mumbai Ports Authority got the better of Coorg XI by a 2-1 scoreline. Stephen Swamy scored both the goals for the winners, while the Coorg side pulled one back through Bharath M.R.

Results

Women:

Central Railway 2 (Khushi Kataria, Sujata Kujur) beat Republicans SC Orange 0.

Union Bank of India 5 (Bhavana Khade 3, Chandana J., Shania Thangamma) beat SAI White 1 (Dechamma P.G.).

Warriors SC 4 (Wilma Kanan 2, Akshaya Shetty, Priya Dubey) beat NBCS ‘A’ 0.

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Men:

Mumbai Customs 3 (Jayesh Jadhav 2, Romesh Pillay) beat CTC HC 2 (M. Babu, Ajay Naidu).

Indian Navy 3 (Yogesh Malik) beat Republicans SC 1 (Saurabh Mayekar).

Mumbai Ports Authority 2 (Stephen Swamy 2) beat Coorg XI 1 (Bharath M.R.).

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