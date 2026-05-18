St Peters Cup Hockey Tournament 2026: Don Bosco, SAI Blue And CTC HC Clinch Championship Titles

Winning teams celebrate after securing championship victories in the St. Peters Cup 2026 hockey tournament in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 18: Don Bosco High School defeated Republicans Sports Club 4-2 to clinch the Boys’ U-16 title in the St. Peters Cup 2026, organised by SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf.

Don Bosco seals Boys’ U-16 crown

Parth Chintal starred with a brace of goals, while Arnav Khot and Royden Koli scored a goal each for the winning side. Deepak Yadav and Amogh Gande replied for Republicans Sports Club, as Don Bosco stayed in control to seal a deserving win.

SAI Blue wins Women Seniors title

Later, in the Women Seniors final, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Blue beat Warriors Sports Club 2-0 to lift the Women Seniors title. Saloni S. opened the scoring before Sweety Aino added the second goal. SAI dominated possession and defended strongly throughout the contest.

CTC HC triumphs in Men Seniors final

In the Men Seniors final, CTC HC defeated Savio Hockey 3-0 to win the Men Seniors title. Pratham Deshmukh struck twice, while Gavin Rao added another goal to complete an impressive performance for CTC HC.

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Results (all finals)

Boys’ U-16:

Don Bosco High School 4 (Parth Chintal 2, Arnav Khot, Royden Koli) beat Republicans SC 2 (Deepak Yadav, Amogh Gande).

Women Seniors:

SAI (Blue) 2 (Saloni S., Sweety Aino) beat Warriors 0.

Men Seniors:

CTC HC 3 (Pratham Deshmukh 2, Gavin Rao) beat Savio Hockey 0.

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