St Peters Cup Hockey Tournament 2026: Binay Nag Scores Winner As Artic Super Boys Enter Semi-Finals

Artic Super Boys celebrate after Binay Nag’s decisive goal secured a quarter-final win in the St. Peter’s Cup Hockey Tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: Binay Nag scored the all-important winning goal to lead Artic Super Boys to a 1-0 win against Companeroes SC in an exciting Men’s Seniors quarter-final encounter of the St Peter’s Cup Hockey Tournament organised by the SPYC and played at the St Stanislaus High School ground, Bandra, on Thursday.

Central Railway storms into semi-finals

In another match, Central Railway produced a solid combined performance and charged to a 5-1 win against Mumbai Customs to march into the semi-finals. Joginder Singh, Shreyas Dhupe, Sundaram Rajawat, Aditya Rasala, and Yuvraj Walmiki scored a goal each for the winning team, while Mumbai Customs got their lone goal through Vinay Walmiki’s effort.

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Other quarter-final results

Results – Men’s Seniors (quarter-finals):

CTC HC 5 (Gavin Rao 2, Aditya Walmiki, Aditya Kabre, Ashish Yadav) beat Hockey Mira Road 1 (Neel Patel).

India Rush 4 (Prem Mehral 2, Salman Khan, Shubham Patil) beat Warriors 1 (Prakash Gumbre).

Central Railway 5 (Joginder Singh, Shreyas Dhupe, Sundaram Rajawat, Aditya Rasala, Yuvraj Walmiki) beat Mumbai Customs 1 (Vinay Walmiki).

Artic Super Boys 1 (Binay Nag) beat Companeroes SC 0.

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