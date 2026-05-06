St Peter’s Cup Hockey: SAI Blue Hammer Duruelo SC 14-0, CTC HC Blank Warriors 5-0 In Mumbai Matches |

Mumbai: Sports Authority of India (Blue) were in a domineering mood and outclassed an inexperienced and young Duruelo SC 14-0 in a Women’s Seniors second round match of the St. Peter’s Cup Hockey Tournament 2026 organised by the SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School ground on Wednesday.

In a one-side encounter, Sports Authority scored their goals through Bahamani Munda 4, P. Madhu Rima 3, Saloni S. 2, Fulmani Hemron, Gagana M.S., Prachi Panchore, Jasmine Gill, Priyanka Tirkey) beat Duruelo SC 0.

Later in a Men’s Seniors match, CTC Hockey Club blanked Warriors SC 5-0. Pawan Ray struck two goals while Aditya Walmiki, Gavin Rao and Mikhail Miranda scored one each.

Results – Women Seniors: Sports Authority of India (Blue) 14 (Bahamani Munda 4, P. Madhu Rima 3, Saloni S. 2, Fulmani Hemron, Gagana M.S., Prachi Panchore, Jasmine Gill, Priyanka Tirkey) beat Duruelo SC 0.

Men’s seniors: Hockey Navi Mumbai 1 (Nitin Kumar) drew with India Rush 1 (Salman Khan).

CTC HC 5 (Pawan Ray 2, Aditya Walmiki, Gavin Rao, Mikhail Miranda) beat Warriors SC 0.

Hockey Mira Road 1 (Nitesh Kamble) drew with Savio Hockey 1 (Bhavik Chandane).