 SRH Vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Hyderabad; Nitish Reddy Returns For Hosts In IPL 2026 Playoffs Push
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SRH Vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Hyderabad; Nitish Reddy Returns For Hosts In IPL 2026 Playoffs Push

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad against SRH on Wednesday. With both teams in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it promises to be a blockbuster clash. PBKS and SRH have both made one change to their side, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shashank Singh back into the mix.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
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Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad against SRH on Wednesday. With both teams in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it promises to be a blockbuster clash. PBKS and SRH have both made one change to their side, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shashank Singh back into the mix.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

This is a developing story. More updates to follow...

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