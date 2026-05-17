St Peter’s Cup 2026: Yogesh Malik’s Hat-Trick Powers Indian Navy To Elite Final Against CTC HC In Mumbai |

Mumbai, May 17: Yogesh Malik did the start turn scoring a hat-trick of goals in leading Indian Navy to a 4-2 win against Western Railway in Men’s Elite Division semi-final match of the St. Peter’s Cup 2026, organized by SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf, Bandra.

Pawan Rajbar scored the fourth goal for the sailors while Ankit S. struck Western’s lone goal.

Results (Semi-finals) - Women’s Seniors: Union Bank of India 1 (Shaina Thangamma) beat Western Railway 0.

Central Railway 2 (Lalraut Feli, Anita S.) beat SAI White 0.

Men's Senior: Savio Hockey 4 (Sarthak Jadhav, Pradeep Reddy, Bhavik Chandane, Heithoiba SH) beat Artic Super Boys 2 (Arsen Barla, Binay Nag).

CTC HC 2 (Gavin Rao, Mikhail Miranda) beat India Rush 1 (Prem Mehral).

Men's Elite: CTC HC 1 (Manpreet Singh) beat Central Railway 0.

Indian Navy 4 (Yogesh Malik 3, Pawan Rajbar) beat Western Railway 1 (Ankit S).