Motiram Cup Elite & Plate Finals Set As Bombay Gymkhana, Chembur Gymkhana, Juhu Gymkhana, And BKLP 'B' Triumph In Semis

Player in action at Motiram, Ullal and Kanji Cup Badminton Tournament |

Bombay Gymkhana edged out CCI 'A' 2-1, while Chembur Gymkhana outplayed BKLP 'A' 2-0 to set up a title clash in the Elite Division of the Motiram Cup, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC.

The Plate Division saw Juhu Gymkhana get the better of CCI 'B' to set up a final encounter against BKLP 'B', who defeated NSCI 'A' 2-0.

Chembur Gymkhana kept themselves in line for a double treat, served well by their juniors Sandhya Ekade and Aman Noushad, defeating Thakur SC 3-1. They will clash with CCI, whose juniors proved too strong for Balkan ji Bari, winning 3-0.

MOTIRAM CUP – Semi Finals

Match Result

Elite

Rehan/Shreyans, Bombay Gymkhana bt Zarir/⁠Harshit, CCI (A) 2-1; Chembur Gymkhana Pratik Ranade/Parthiv Nair bt Tejas Prabhudesai/Harsh Jagdhane, BKLP (A) - 2-0.

Plate

Sariya/Tanish Mehta, Juhu Gymkhana bt Piyush/Yash Tiwari, CCI (B) - 2-1, Ayan Kulkarni/⁠Rishabh Gajwani, BKLP (B) bt Siddharth Nandal/⁠Nikhil Mansukhani, NSCI (A) - 2-0.

KANJI CUP – Semi Finals

Sanidhya Ekade/Aman Noushad, Chembur Gymkhana bt Amogh/Reyansh, Thakur Sports Complex - 3-1; Harshit M/Akshat R, CCI bt Ahan/Aditya, All India Balkan Ji Bari - 3-0