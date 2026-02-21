St. Anne’s, Hill Spring And Jamnabai Advance As Playoffs Heat Up In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

'Earn The Right To Criticise': NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Urges Fans To Back ISL Clubs | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed another engaging day of action at the MSSA Ground, with Boys Under-8 Division III league matches and Boys Under-10 Division III playoff encounters producing dominant wins, close contests and dramatic finishes.

In the Boys Under-8 Division III matches, several teams advanced via walkovers, with St. Xavier’s, Andheri, OLPS ‘B’, Chembur, Oxford Public School, Kandivali, St. Gregorios ‘B’, Chembur and Thakur Public School, Kandivali all progressing without taking the field. Among the played fixtures, Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu delivered a commanding 4–0 win over Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle as Rudra Mewan struck twice, while Abir Gangurdo and Shaurya Agnihotri added a goal each. St. Anne’s, Orlem produced one of the standout performances of the day, defeating Rustomjee Cambridge ‘B’, Dahisar 5–1, powered by a hat-trick from Muaaz Duduke and additional goals from Zidane Badai and Shamail Badai. Vian Palanat scored the lone goal for Rustomjee.

Hill Spring International, Tardeo registered a convincing 4–0 victory against St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazgaon, with Dveer Tanna netting twice and Yuvaan Sh. Agarwal and Hitarsh Jain contributing a goal each. Green Acres, Chembur edged St. Stanislaus ‘B’, Bandra 1–0 through Shivaan Shetty’s strike, while St. Stanislaus International, Bandra secured a similar 1–0 win over Cresmonde World School, Andheri courtesy of Joshua Miranda. Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon also claimed a narrow 1–0 victory against Bombay Scottish ‘B’, Mahim, with Jidarei Ansari scoring the decisive goal.

Several encounters were closely contested. Dr. Antonio D’Silva, Dadar edged Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali 2–1 in a tight match that also featured an own goal. JBCN International ‘B’, Chembur and Mainadevi Bajaj International, Malad shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw, as did Rustomjee Cambridge ‘A’, Dahisar and Next School, Mulund in an entertaining 2–2 encounter. Shishu Vihar ‘B’, Chinchpokli and SVKM JV Parekh, Vile Parle, along with Ascend International, BKC and Universal School, Tardeo, played out goalless draws. Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar and Our Lady of Salvation finished 1–1 in another evenly matched contest.

The Boys Under-10 Division III playoffs also delivered exciting moments. Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu registered a hard-fought 1–0 win over Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’, Fort, with Shaurya Desai scoring the decisive goal. Edubridge International, Grant Road impressed with a comprehensive 4–0 victory against G.D. Somani, Cuffe Parade as Praveer Vora netted twice, supported by goals from Purav Vora and Arjun Shah. The most dramatic match of the day saw Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu overcome Billabong International, Malad via tie-breaker. After a goalless regulation period, Jamnabai held their nerve to win 3–2 in the shootout, sealing their progression in thrilling fashion.

Brief Scores — February 20

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-8 – Division III

St. Xavier’s, Andheri – walkover

bt St. Lawrence, Borivali

Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu 4 (R. Mewan 2, A. Gangurdo, S. Agnihotri)

bt Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 0

Shishu Vihar ‘B’, Chinchpokli 0

drew SVKM JV Parekh, Vile Parle 0

OLPS ‘B’, Chembur – walkover

bt Podar Int. IB & Camb.

Oxford Public, Kandivali – walkover

bt C.P. Goenka, Oshiwara

St. Anne’s, Orlem 5 (M. Duduke 3, Z. Badai, S. Badai)

bt Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’, Dahisar 1 (V. Palanat)

St. Gregorios ‘B’, Chembur – walkover

bt St. Aloysius ‘B’, Gorai

Dr. Antonio D’Silva, Dadar 2

bt Ryan Int. CBSE, Kandivali 1

JBCN Int. ‘B’, Chembur 1 (Z. Sapani)

drew Mainadevi Bajaj Int., Malad 1 (Y. Pitti)

Rustomjee Camb. ‘A’, Dahisar 2 (S. Nisar 2)

drew Next School, Mulund 2 (Shivaansh 2)

Thakur Public, Kandivali – walkover

bt St. Peter’s ‘B’, Mazgaon

Hill Spring Int., Tardeo 4 (D. Tanna 2, Y. Agarwal, H. Jain)

bt St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazgaon 0

Ascend Int., BKC 0

drew Universal, Tardeo 0

Green Acres, Chembur 1 (S. Shetty)

bt St. Stanislaus ‘B’, Bandra 0

Sanjeevani World, Dahisar 1 (A. Singh)

drew Our Lady of Salvation 1 (M. More)

St. Stanislaus Int., Bandra 1 (J. Miranda)

bt Cresmonde World, Andheri 0

Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon 1 (J. Ansari)

bt Bombay Scottish ‘B’, Mahim 0

Boys U-10 – Division III (Playoffs)

Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu 1 (S. Desai)

bt Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’, Fort 0

Edubridge Int., Grant Road 4 (P. Vora 2, Pu. Vora, A. Shah)

bt G.D. Somani, Cuffe Parade 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 3

bt Billabong Int., Malad 2

(0–0 Full Time; 3–2 Tie-breaker)