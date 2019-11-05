SSKKA athletes make their mark

Mumbai: Shito-ryu Sports Karate and Kickboxing Association (SSKKA) athletes showed tremendous power as they packed off the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services organised by the Government of Maharashtra with a rich haul of medals.

Coached by Umesh Murkar and Vignesh Murkar the athletes grabbed 11 gold, seven silver and capped it with four bronze medals to make their mark, d marked their victory. The gold medalist players will lead the Mumbai district in the Mumbai City District Level School Kickboxing contest, held at Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Dharavi.

Gold: Anshika Barai, OLGC High School, Priya Shetty, OLGC High School, Anuprita Ghag, GN Khalsa College, Saniya Kolte, Siddhartha College, Salomi Salomon, SIES College, Alok Krishna Brid, PWS High School, Prio Manas Das, OLGC. High School, Puwan Raja Nadar, PWS High School, Rudra Nagesh Chauhan, Shri Vallabh Ashram School, Shubham Sahu, SIES High School.

Silver: Anwesha Barai, Priyanka Murthy & Piyush Viras (OLGC. High School), Kairavi Nayak, (J.B. Vaccha High School), Sairaj R Pasi, PWS High School, Sheikh Danish Ali, Nadar Mark Johnson, Kamrajar Memorial High School

Bronze: Srushti Roge, Sadhana Vidyalaya, Prachi Renuoshe, OLG. C. High School, Robinson Jayaraj Nadar, PWS High School, Sahil Devgharkar, Sadhana Vidyalaya