Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Dies After Clash With Players During Match In Colombo Ahead Of IND Vs SL 1st Test | Representative

A shocking incident has come to light from the host nation just days before India takes on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series at their home. A 62-year-old Sri Lankan cricket coach died after an alleged clash with players during a match in Colombo. IND Vs SL 1st Test will be held on Saturday (August 15) in Galle.

According to a PTI report, former Prince of Wales College coach Sumith Fernando died in hospital on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. Police have arrested a 17-year-old school cricketer in connection with the incident.

The teenager was produced before a Colombo court on Tuesday and was sent to child probation custody until August 17.

Dispute Started Over Drinking Water

The incident occurred on August 8 when a dispute over drinking water reportedly escalated and turned into an altercation between two players and the coach.

Fernando was taken to hospital after the incident. He remained under treatment but died on Tuesday. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the clash.

According to the report, a group of young cricketers were training at the ground when they went to a water tap to drink water. They reportedly found that there was no water available.

An argument then broke out between the players and a club employee. Police said the employee allegedly tried to assault one of the players, leading to the clash.

Coach Had Worked With Kusal Mendis

Fernando had a long association with school cricket in Sri Lanka. He was a former coach at Prince of Wales College in Moratuwa which is located in suburb of Colombo.

One of the players he coached during his school days was Sri Lanka's ODI captain Kusal Mendis. Fernando also worked with several other young cricketers who later became prominent at school level.

After his coaching career, Fernando served as the curator at Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club. The club plays in Sri Lanka's top first-class cricket competition. Fernando's funeral was held on Thursday.

The incident has shocked the local cricket community and comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lankan cricket when the national team is preparing to face India in the first Test. The case is now being investigated by the police.