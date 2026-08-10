'Jhukega Nahi Saala': Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Iconic Pushpa Pose Ahead Of IND Vs SL 1st Test; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has once again brought his Pushpa-style celebration to the fore, this time while leaving a practice session ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test on August 15. The incident occurred when the Indian Cricket Team was returning after the practice session in Colombo on Monday.

A video is doing rounds on social media which shows Jadeja making the popular "Jhukega Nahi Saala" gesture as he climbs the team bus. The fun moment has gone viral and caught the attention of cricket fans.

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The gesture, however, is not new for the Indian all-rounder.

Jadeja first became widely known for his Pushpa-inspired celebration in 2022. During India's T20I series against Sri Lanka, he celebrated a wicket with the iconic move inspired by Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj.

The cricketer has returned to the celebration on other occasions as well. In July 2025, Jadeja used the Pushpa move while celebrating his century, once again delighting the fans.

Now, the same style has made an appearance away from the cricket field.

The latest video shows Jadeja casually walking out after practice before stopping to strike the familiar pose on noticing the camera recording him while boarding the team bus.

Jadeja's love for the Pushpa style has become a fun part of his public persona and his latest gesture shows that the celebration is still very much part of his repertoire.