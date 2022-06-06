Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st 20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

The Australian cricket team will start their tour of Sri Lanka with the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Sri Lankan fans are allowed into venues for limited-overs matches since the pandemic started.

So far both teams had played 22 T20I matches together out of which Australia had won 12 matches and SL had won 9, one match was tied. But Sri Lanka had been quite impressive when it comes to playing on their own soil as out of four matches they had won two and lost two.

The last time Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in T20I format was in February 2022 in a home series in Australia which was a five-match series. Kangaroos won the series by a 4-1 margin.

This time the World T20 champions will play Lankans in Sri Lanka where both sides have equal chances to win the series.

T20 squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

When: June 7 (Tuesday)

Where to Watch: SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app

Timing: 7:00 pm onwards IST

