Sri Lanka A Beat Pakistan Shaheens In Nail-Biting Final To Win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Title | X

Sri Lanka A pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 final, chasing down a target of 217 with nine wickets down. The match went down to the final wicket, but Sri Lanka A held their nerve to finish the chase at 217/9 in 41.3 overs.

Nishan Madushka played a key role in the chase with a knock of 87 off 95 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 deliveries. Sri Lanka A, however, lost wickets at regular intervals, setting up a tense finish.

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The match was particularly tense towards the end as Sri Lanka A slipped from 198/6 to 198/9 in the space of just six deliveries. Pakistan A were suddenly just one wicket away from winning the title, but Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh kept the chase alive.

The pair put together an unbeaten 19-run partnership for the last wicket to take Sri Lanka A across the finish line. Samarakoon remained unbeaten on 12 off 22 balls, while Sanketh scored four not out off seven deliveries. Sri Lanka A eventually reached 217/9 in 41.3 overs to seal a memorable victory.

Earlier, Pakistan A posted 216/9 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 60 off 91 balls, while Shamyl Hussain (40), Rohail Nazir (37) and captain Abdul Samad (33) made useful contributions. Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh picked up three wickets each for Sri Lanka A, while Wanuja Sahan claimed two.

The one-wicket victory gave Sri Lanka A the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 title, completing a remarkable finish after they had come close to losing the match with just one wicket remaining.