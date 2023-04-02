 SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 300 T20 wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul in Rajasthan Royals' first match of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to achieve the feat.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he became the first bowler from the country to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul in Rajasthan Royals' first match of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to achieve the feat.

Chahal sent back Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to join an elite list of cricketers.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was the first Indian to bag a hundred wickets in T20s while Ravichandran Ashwin got to the 200 mark first from the country and now Chahal has reached the triple-hundred milestone.

Overall, he is the 15th highest wicket taker in the shortest format behind Dwayne Bravo (615), Rashid Khan (530), Sunil Narine (479), Imran Tahir (469), Shakib Al Hasan (451), Wahab Riaz (413), Lasith Malinga (390), Andre Russell (390), Sohail Tanvir (389), Shahid Afridi (347), Mohammad Nabi (331), Samit Patel (321), Chris Jordan (315) and Kieron Pollard (312).

RR start IPL 2023 campaign in style

Chahal's spell helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131 for 8 in 20 overs after they posted a mammoth 203 for 5, the first 200-plus score in this IPL.

Sanju Samson led from the front with 55 runs after openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got RR off to a flying start by scoring 54 runs each.

