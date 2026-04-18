SRH VS CSK: Abhishek-Klaasen, Malinga Power Sunrisers To 11-Run Win In Southern Derby

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen and a fine bowling performance from Eshan Malinga saw Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch a vital win at home against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. SRH set a target of 195, but restricted their rivals to just 184, sealing two important points in IPL 2026.

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Abhishek-Klaasen carry SRH batting

Abhishek smashed a six off the first ball of the second over to signal his intent for the evening. Alongside Travis Head, the SRH openers got off to a flying start. It was Short's third over that Sharma decided to unleash hell. He struck the spinner for three consecutive boundaries, before smashing two towering sixes to smash his second half-century of the season.

Heinrich then held the innings together as has been the case this season. He jumped to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard, with yet another half-century.

CSK bowlers make a comeback

While SRH looked good for a score in excess of 220, Chennai bowlers delivered the hard lengths well to curb the batters. Overton (3/37) and Kamboj (3/22) were the wreckers-in-chief during the middle and death overs to keep the home team under a tight leash.

Mukul Choudhary also struck twice at the end of the powerplay to dismiss Head and Ishan Kishan.

CSK batters fail to deliver

A chase of 195 should have been light work, but for the struggling CSK batting order it was a tall order. Sanju Samson was dismissed early, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also chipped in with a low score.

Ayush Mhatre looked at his attacking best, only for a hamstring injury to curtail him. Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short and Shivam Dube all got starts, but could not convert it into a match winning innings.