IPL 2026: SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Priceless Reaction To Abhishek Sharma's 15-Ball Fifty Against CSK Goes Viral | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was elated after opener Abhishek Sharma got her side off to a perfect start in front of the home crowd. Batting first, Sharma slammed a 15-ball fifty, the joint fastest of the IPL 2026 season. Maran, watching the SRH vs CSK game from the stands, stood up and applauded the left-hander's efforts, with her reaction going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was Short's third over that Sharma decided to unleash hell. He struck the spinner for three consecutive boundaries, before smashing two towering sixes to smash his second half-century of the season.

Abhishek unleashed his trademark celebration, removing his his glove and making the 'L' sign with his hand. Kavya Maran, in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, stood up and applauded his efforts.