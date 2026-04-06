SRH Star Batter Heinrich Klaasen Cries While Eating Hyderabadi Biryani In Viral VIDEO; Here's Why | X

Hyderabad, April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter and South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen was caught on camera crying while eating a plate of Hyderabadi Biryani. The video of Klaasen crying after eating the Biryani is being widely shared on social media. It can be seen in the video that Heinrich is trying to enjoy Hyderabadi Biryani, however, it turned out the other way for the South African cricketer.

Hyderabadi Biryani

The video was reportedly shared by SRH player Nitish Kumar Reddy on his official social media with the caption, "The only time he struggles." The video shows Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen are eating Hyderabad Biryani.

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Klaasen Cries

After few bites, Klaasen starts perspiring and tears roll down his eyes as he finds the Biryani too spicy to eat. He takes a cloth and wipes his sweat and tears. However, Ishan Kishan and other players are seen enjoying the fun moment and Ishan Kishan is seen laughing while sitting beside Klaasen and enjoying his reaction.

Video Viral

The video is being widely shared on social media and one of users shared the video with the caption, "Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan having Hyderabad Biriyani. Too Spicy for Klaasen!"