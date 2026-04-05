SRH VS LSG: Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy Slam Fifties In Century Stand After Top Order Collapse

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned the game on its head in the SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad. Down and out at 26/4 in the 8th over, the duo scored their respective half-centuries in breathtaking fashion to put the pressure back on the bowlers. While SRH scored only 35 in the first 10, Klaasen-Reddy went on a six hitting spree in the second half of the innings.

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Sunrisers were in a spot of bother after the LSG bowlers rocked the top order with some top notch bowling. Mohammed Shami bowled a masterful spell of 4-0-9-2 to restrict the home side and silence the Hyderabad crowd.

Reddy joined Klaasen with the score at 26/4 in the 8th over of the innings. The two right handers bided their time and motored along to just 35 at the halfway stage of the innings.

They then followed it up with a hitting masterclass, taking on the LSG attack. The next 6 overs saw 87 runs comes off them, with Nitish and Klaasen both hitting boundaries at will.