SRH Shares Pics From Owner Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Dreamy Wedding In Greece | WATCH | X | Sun News

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) gave fans a glimpse of a special family celebration by sharing pictures from owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding on Wednesday.

The IPL franchise took to social media and shared a few beautiful moments from the couple's big day. The pictures from the wedding have gone viral on social media and gaining the attention of cricket and entertainment fans.

SRH Shares Pics

Sharing the photographs, SRH captioned the post, "Frames from Kavya and Anirudh’s big day! #KAVIYAandANIRUDH". One of the pictures featured Kavya in a stunning pastel pink bridal outfit, while another offered a glimpse of the wedding ceremony as guests are seated when the celebrations took place.

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Destination Wedding

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11. The celebrations began a day earlier, on November 10, with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony.

The wedding brought together several prominent personalities from cinema, politics and business, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

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Celebrations To Continue In Chennai

For their wedding, Anirudh opted for an ivory kurta paired with a matching veshti and an embroidered jacket. Kavya looked beautiful in a blush-pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and sequin work, which she paired with statement jewellery. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11".

The couple's wedding celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where they will host a grand reception on November 21.