SRH Captain Ishan Kishan Slams His Second Half-Century Of IPL 2026 In High-Intensity Clash Against RR

SRH Captain Ishan Kishan Slams His Second Half-Century In High-Intensity IPL 2026 Clash Against RR | X

Hyderabad, April 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan displayed another excellent batting show in front of the Orange Army at the stadium in Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan slammed his second half century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Ishan Kishan took control of the innings after early setbacks as both their openers fell early. Ishan completed his half century in just 30 balls with 2 fours and 5 sixes. He crossed the fifty-runs mark after hitting a six.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad are cruising after a shaky start. They have managed to score 110 runs in their 11 overs and they are going strong as Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen are still at the crease. They are moving forward towards a massive and are likely to cross the 200-runs mark in their first innings.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-intensity clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma got out on the very first ball of the match.

Their another explosive opener Travis Head also got dismissed after scoring only 18 runs. However, Ishan Kishan took the control of the innings and is helping his team to post a competitive total against RR.