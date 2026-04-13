IPL 2026: Jofra Archer Strikes First! Abhishek Sharma Falls For Duck In SRH Vs RR Clash | X

Hyderabad, April 13: The "battle of the openers" got a hit as Jofra Archer gave Rajasthan Royals a dream start by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a duck on the very first ball of the first over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home ground. Jofra got the wicket of one of the most explosive openers in IPL 2026.

Abhishek got out on the first ball he faced, as he was caught by Ravi Bishnoi. It was a big early blow for SRH.

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How the Wicket Happened

Archer started the innings with pace and accuracy. Abhishek tried to play a shot but ended up giving an easy catch.

Ravi Bishnoi completed the catch safely, sending Abhishek back to the pavilion without scoring. This kind of early dismissal has been a concern for Abhishek in recent matches.

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Big Names at the Crease

SRH opened with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, two aggressive batters known for fast starts.

However, Archer's early strike put pressure on SRH right from the very beginning.

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Match Begins with High Expectations

Both teams came into the match with strong batting line-ups. Fans were expecting a high-scoring game if the pitch supported batting.

But Rajasthan Royals' strong bowling attack, led by Archer showed early signs of control by picking up a wicket in the first over itself.

This early wicket gave RR momentum and put SRH under pressure. The focus now shifts to how SRH rebuilds after losing a key opener so quickly. With many big hitters still to come, the match remains open and exciting.