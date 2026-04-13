SRH Bowlers Praful Hinge And Sakib Hussain Shine On Debut As Rajasthan Royals Collapse In Hyderabad

SRH Bowlers Praful Hinge And Sakib Hussain Shine On Debut | X

Hyderabad, April 13: Young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain delivered a stunning performance on debut as Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. SRH handed RR a massive defeat of 57 runs as their pacers shine on debut.

Hinge's Dream Start Breaks RR Early

Praful Hinge made an instant impact with the new ball, removing three batters in his opening over. Rajasthan Royals were left shocked as they lost their top order within the first over itself, putting them under massive pressure right from the start. The early strikes gave SRH complete control and set the tone for the innings. Hinge bowled an impressive spell and ended with a figure of 34/4.

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Sakib Hussain Keeps the Pressure On

While Hinge provided the early breakthroughs, Sakib Hussain continued the momentum with disciplined bowling. He picked up key wickets in the middle and later stages, not allowing RR batters to settle. He finished with an impressive figure of 24/4 in his four over spell.

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RR Batting Struggles Despite Fightback

After the early collapse, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira tried to bring RR back into the game with a counter-attack. However, the constant fall of wickets and pressure from SRH bowlers meant RR could not fully recover from the early damage.

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SRH Stay in Control

With wickets falling at regular intervals, SRH maintained their dominance throughout the innings. The bowlers executed their plans well and ensured RR never got close to chasing down the target.

Strong Debut Performances Steal the Show

The biggest positive for SRH was the performance of their debutants. Hinge’s explosive start and Hussain’s composed spell played a key role in shaping the match. Their effort not only put SRH in a strong position but also highlighted exciting new talent for the team this season.