Sreesanth Touches Yuvraj Singh's Feet While Playing Golf In Kochi; VIDEO Viral | X

Kochi, May 11: Former Team India fast bowler S. Sreesanth touched former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's feet during a meeting in Kerala. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are praising Sreesanth for showing respect towards his senior cricketer. The incident occurred when they met at a golf course in Kochi.

Sreesanth can be heard greeting Yuvraj Singh warmly and saying, "Touching your feet, Yuvi brother, touching your feet." He also wished Yuvraj good luck for the golf session. The video went viral from the Golf View Club near Cochin International Airport.

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Sreesanth also urged the fans to take advantage of the facility and come out in large numbers to play golf at the venue. Yuvraj Singh has lately been playing and the promoting the game on a wide scale. He was also gifted a Golf club by Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant.

Fans online praised S. Sreesanth for the gesture and called it a sign of respect and strong friendship between the two former teammates. Sreesanth and Yuvraj share a long history in Indian cricket. Both were part of India's historic winning squad in the T20 World Cup 2007 and the ODI World Cup 2011. They also played together for the same franchise in the IPL and remained close over the years.

Sreesanth has often spoken about how Yuvraj helped him during his early cricket career. The two were also teammates during the infamous 2008 IPL "Slapgate" controversy involving Harbhajan Singh. Yuvraj Singh was the captain of Kings XI Punjab and had strongly criticised the incident, calling it "ugly" and "totally unacceptable."