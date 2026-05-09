 Popular Actress Navya Nair's Sweet Gesture Towards Yuvraj Singh Goes Viral During An Event In Kerela | Video
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HomeSportsPopular Actress Navya Nair's Sweet Gesture Towards Yuvraj Singh Goes Viral During An Event In Kerela | Video

Popular Actress Navya Nair's Sweet Gesture Towards Yuvraj Singh Goes Viral During An Event In Kerela | Video

Actress Navya Nair's sweet gesture towards former cricketer Yuvraj Singh went viral during a Kerala event. Amid confetti celebrations, a piece landed on Yuvraj's shoulder while he was on stage. Navya gently brushed it off, a moment captured on camera. The simple, thoughtful act quickly spread online, with fans praising her warmth, grace, and respectful interaction with the cricket star.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
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Popular actress Navya Nair’s heartwarming gesture towards former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has gone viral after a touching moment during a public event in Kerala.

The event saw a celebratory atmosphere with confetti being showered as part of the proceedings. Amid the festive moment, a small piece of confetti landed on Yuvraj Singh’s shoulder while he was interacting with guests on stage.

Standing nearby, Navya Nair noticed it and instinctively stepped forward to gently brush the confetti off his shoulder. The simple, thoughtful act was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media, winning praise from fans for its warmth and grace.

Netizens lauded the actress for her humility and attentiveness, calling the moment “pure” and “respectful.” Many also appreciated the friendly camaraderie between the film and sports personalities at the event, highlighting how such small gestures often leave a lasting impression.

Yuvraj Singh, known for his charismatic personality and connection with fans, was seen smiling throughout the interaction, adding to the light and joyful tone of the occasion. The clip has since gone viral, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the Kerala event.

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