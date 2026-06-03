SportVot X FPJ: We Sports And Brahmaputra Dolphin Register Wins In Assam Youth League U13

Young footballers displayed skill and determination as We Sports and Brahmaputra Dolphin secured important victories in the Assam Youth League U13 | File Photo

Assam, June 3: The Assam Youth League U13 continued in Assam with another exciting day of football action, as young players showcased their talent, determination and teamwork in the ongoing competition. The tournament continues to provide a valuable platform for budding footballers to gain experience and compete at a high level.

We Sports register comfortable win

In Match 1, We Sports secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Pragyotishpur Football Club. We Sports displayed disciplined defending and effective attacking play throughout the match, controlling key moments and converting their chances to earn an important win. Despite their efforts, Pragyotishpur Football Club struggled to break through a strong defensive setup and were unable to find the back of the net.

Brahmaputra Dolphin maintain winning momentum

In Match 2, Brahmaputra Dolphin continued their impressive run with a convincing 3-1 victory over Bodofa FC. Both teams played attacking football and created several opportunities, but Brahmaputra Dolphin showed better composure in front of goal and maintained control during crucial stages of the game. Their balanced performance in attack and defence helped them secure another valuable three points.

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Overall, the day’s matches featured competitive football, quality performances and promising young talent, adding more excitement to the Assam Youth League U13 tournament as the teams continued their quest for success.

Live streaming

Live on SportVot: https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_6a09975e24aa9a0001150d0c