SportVot X FPJ: Assam Youth League U13 Sees Murkongselek United FC And Brahmaputra Dolphin Register Dominant Victories

Young footballers showcase attacking flair during high-scoring matches in the ongoing Assam Youth League U13 tournament | File Photo

Assam, May 25: The Assam Youth League U13 continued with another exciting day of youth football action, as teams delivered dominant performances and showcased impressive attacking football during the ongoing tournament being held from May 19 to June 3, 2026.

Murkongselek United FC cruise to victory

In Match 1, Murkongselek United FC registered a commanding 6-1 victory over Pragyotishpur FC.

Murkongselek United FC controlled the game from the start, displaying excellent teamwork, quick passing and strong finishing in front of goal. Their attacking players maintained constant pressure throughout the match, helping the team secure one of the biggest wins of the tournament so far.

Brahmaputra Dolphin dominate We Sports

In Match 2, Brahmaputra Dolphin produced a brilliant all-round performance to defeat We Sports 7-0 in a completely one-sided contest.

Brahmaputra Dolphin dominated possession, created multiple scoring opportunities and converted their chances effectively with sharp attacking play. Their defence also remained solid throughout the game, not allowing We Sports any opportunity to get back into the match.

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Young talent shines in tournament

Overall, the day featured high-scoring encounters and strong performances from the winning teams, highlighting the growing talent and competitive spirit among young football players in the Assam Youth League U13 tournament.

Watch live

The tournament is being streamed live on SportVot.