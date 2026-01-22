 Sportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller

Sportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller

Waves FC edged past Hope United FC with a 2–1 victory in an entertaining contest. Hope United FC dominated possession with 55 percent and created more attacking opportunities, registering 14 shots and six on target.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December 2025, continues to witness competitive and high-tempo football across Mumbai. The league has been featuring closely fought encounters as teams battle for crucial points in the ongoing season.

Waves FC edged past Hope United FC with a 2–1 victory in an entertaining contest. Hope United FC dominated possession with 55 percent and created more attacking opportunities, registering 14 shots and six on target. However, Waves FC showed greater efficiency in front of goal, converting their chances despite having less possession. The match remained disciplined with minimal fouls and no cards shown, while Hope United FC earned six corners in their sustained attacking efforts.

Read Also
Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil...
article-image

Ultimately, Waves FC’s clinical finishing proved decisive in securing the win. ICL Mumbai and Mumbai Ultras FC played out an exciting 2–2 draw in a match filled with attacking intent. Mumbai Ultras FC controlled the game with 60 percent possession and created more chances, recording 12 shots and six on target. ICL Mumbai, despite having less of the ball, matched their opponents in finishing, scoring twice from limited opportunities. The contest saw Mumbai Ultras FC frequently caught offside, while both teams remained disciplined defensively, resulting in a balanced encounter where neither side could claim all three points.

Live on SportVot

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s First Cable-Stayed Flyover Near Mahalaxmi Station To Be Ready By October 2026
Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s First Cable-Stayed Flyover Near Mahalaxmi Station To Be Ready By October 2026
Assam’s Republic Day Tableau To Showcase Asharikandi’s Terracotta Legacy On Kartavya Path
Assam’s Republic Day Tableau To Showcase Asharikandi’s Terracotta Legacy On Kartavya Path
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: MMRDA Signs USD 26 Billion MoUs In AI And Sustainable Industry On Day 3
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: MMRDA Signs USD 26 Billion MoUs In AI And Sustainable Industry On Day 3

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round...
GG Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 45 Runs After Strong All-Round...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller
Sportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller
Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Clinches Maiden Title
Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Clinches Maiden Title
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...