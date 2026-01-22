Sportvot x FPJ: Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller

Waves FC Clinch 2–1 Win Over Hope United In Mumbai Premier League Thriller |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December 2025, continues to witness competitive and high-tempo football across Mumbai. The league has been featuring closely fought encounters as teams battle for crucial points in the ongoing season.

Waves FC edged past Hope United FC with a 2–1 victory in an entertaining contest. Hope United FC dominated possession with 55 percent and created more attacking opportunities, registering 14 shots and six on target. However, Waves FC showed greater efficiency in front of goal, converting their chances despite having less possession. The match remained disciplined with minimal fouls and no cards shown, while Hope United FC earned six corners in their sustained attacking efforts.

Ultimately, Waves FC’s clinical finishing proved decisive in securing the win. ICL Mumbai and Mumbai Ultras FC played out an exciting 2–2 draw in a match filled with attacking intent. Mumbai Ultras FC controlled the game with 60 percent possession and created more chances, recording 12 shots and six on target. ICL Mumbai, despite having less of the ball, matched their opponents in finishing, scoring twice from limited opportunities. The contest saw Mumbai Ultras FC frequently caught offside, while both teams remained disciplined defensively, resulting in a balanced encounter where neither side could claim all three points.

