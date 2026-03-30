SportVot X FPJ: VT Tigers Chase 178 In 16.5 Overs To Beat Granite Chargers In Mastro Premier Cricket League 2026

VT Tigers seal a dominant win over Granite Chargers with a clinical chase led by Abhirath Reddy in Hyderabad | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: The Mastro Premier Cricket League 2026 is a major cricket tournament being held in Hyderabad from February 21 to March 15, 2026, bringing together some of the most competitive teams and talented players.

The league has been designed to promote high-quality cricket while also giving a strong platform to emerging and experienced players to showcase their skills.

Granite Chargers post competitive total

Batting first, Granite Chargers put up a competitive total of 177/5 in 20 overs. Their innings gave them a good chance in the match, but it required a strong bowling effort to defend the score.

VT Tigers chase with authority

In reply, VT Tigers chased the target in a confident and controlled manner, scoring 178/3 in just 16.5 overs and winning the match by 7 wickets. The chase was led by Abhirath Reddy, who played a key innings of 60 runs off 41 balls, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes.

He paced the innings well and ensured his team stayed ahead throughout the chase. Krithik provided solid support with 44 runs off 27 balls, while Dhruva added quick runs with 32 off 20 balls, helping the team finish the match comfortably.

Bowling contributions and match impact

With the ball, Shaunak Kulkarni was effective, taking 2 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs, while Tanay Thyagarajan bowled a tight spell, picking up 1 wicket for just 15 runs in 4 overs, keeping the opposition under control.

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Overall, it was a complete team performance by VT Tigers, as they outplayed Granite Chargers in both batting and bowling. Abhirath Reddy was named the Player of the Match for his important contribution with the bat, playing a major role in his team’s victory and helping them move one step closer to the title.

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