Sportvot x FPJ: India On Track FC Beats Hope United FC 2–1 In Mumbai Premier League Clash

India On Track FC secures narrow win over Hope United FC in competitive MPL encounter | File Photo

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver competitive football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. The league has been witnessing exciting encounters, individual brilliance, and strong team performances as clubs battle for crucial points.

India On Track FC secure narrow win

India On Track FC secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Hope United FC in an intense and eventful encounter. India On Track FC opened the scoring early in the match, with Omkar Talkar finding the net at the 2:13 mark.

Hope United FC responded quickly, as Shivansh Rao equalised at 08:27, keeping the contest evenly poised. The decisive moment came in the second half when Rutig Ahirrao scored at 23:53 to restore the lead for India On Track FC and ultimately seal the win.

Match statistics highlight dominance

India On Track FC dominated possession with 71% and were highly aggressive in attack, registering 13 shots with six on target, compared to Hope United FC’s nine shots and four on target from 53% possession. The match saw a physical edge, with fouls and multiple disciplinary actions, including yellow cards for both sides and one red card each.

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India On Track FC also maintained pressure with frequent attacking moves, reflected in their higher number of corners and offsides. Their clinical finishing and early control of the game proved decisive in securing an important victory.

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