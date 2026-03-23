SportVot X FPJ: Indian Railway Clinch Women’s Title At Senior Federation Cup 2026 With Dominant Win Over Haryana

Indian Railway defeat Haryana in final to lift women’s title at Senior Federation Cup 2026 | File Photo

The 5th Senior Federation Cup 2026 Men's & Women's in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a thrilling conclusion in the Female category, with high-intensity semi-final clashes followed by a nail-biting grand final that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Haryana edge past Himachal Pradesh in semi-final

In Semi Final 1, Haryana faced Himachal Pradesh in a closely fought encounter. Both teams displayed strong raiding and defensive skills, keeping the match tight throughout. However, Haryana managed to perform better in the key moments and secured a 30–26 victory, earning their place in the final with a composed and disciplined performance.

Indian Railway dominate second semi-final

In Semi Final 2, Indian Railway delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, defeating Tamil Nadu 45–22. Indian Railway took control of the match early and maintained their lead with consistent raiding and effective tackling. Tamil Nadu tried to respond but struggled to match the pace and intensity, as Indian Railway comfortably progressed to the final.

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Indian Railway lift championship title

The Final Match between Indian Railway and Haryana turned out to be a strong contest, with both teams showing determination and fighting spirit. Haryana put up a good challenge, but Indian Railway maintained better control throughout the match, using their experience and teamwork to stay ahead. In the end, Indian Railway secured a 34–24 victory, lifting the championship title. Their consistent performance across all matches made them deserving winners, bringing the tournament to a successful conclusion.

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