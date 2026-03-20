Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly KM Crush Rivals With 50–17 Win, Rajat Singh Shines As Player Of Day At Aamdar Chashak 2026

The Chatrapati Krida Mandal Aamdar Chashak 2026 is being held from 18th to 22nd in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, bringing together some of the most competitive kabaddi teams for a high-intensity tournament. |

The Chatrapati Krida Mandal Aamdar Chashak 2026 is being held from 18th to 22nd in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, bringing together some of the most competitive kabaddi teams for a high-intensity tournament. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and strong local participation, the event has attracted kabaddi enthusiasts and supporters in large numbers. Each day of the tournament is witnessing intense battles on the mat, with teams showcasing strength, strategy, and exceptional teamwork as they compete for top honors.

Raneel KM kicked off the day with a commanding performance, securing a 29–16 victory over Bhanve KM. From the early minutes, Raneel KM established dominance with sharp raiding and a well-organized defense, keeping Bhanve KM under constant pressure. Despite a few moments of resistance, Bhanve KM struggled to close the gap as Raneel KM maintained a steady lead throughout the contest.

Gurudatta KM bounced back strongly in Match 2, defeating Shur Sambhaji KM 28–17. The team displayed excellent coordination between raiders and defenders, executing crucial tackles and successful raids at key moments. Shur Sambhaji KM showed glimpses of fight, but Gurudatta KM’s consistency and control ensured they remained ahead for most of the match.

Jolly KM delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, overpowering Jantaraja KM with a massive 50–17 win. Right from the start, Jolly KM imposed their authority with aggressive raiding and an unbreakable defensive line. Jantaraja KM found it difficult to counter the relentless pressure, making it a one-sided contest and one of the biggest victories of the tournament so far.

Shree Siddhi KM put on an impressive display to defeat Gurudatta KM 30–21. The match saw competitive moments, but Shree Siddhi KM maintained better control with timely raids and strong defensive efforts. Their ability to capitalize on key opportunities helped them build and sustain a comfortable lead until the final whistle.

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Shoor Jawan KM concluded the day with a solid 26–11 victory over Navtarun KM. Demonstrating disciplined gameplay, Shoor Jawan KM dominated both in attack and defense. Navtarun KM struggled to find momentum, while Shoor Jawan KM steadily increased their lead, ending the match on a confident and convincing note.

Rajat Singh from Jolly Krida Mandal emerged as the standout performer of the day with an outstanding all-round display. Playing a key role in his team’s dominant 50–17 victory, he showcased exceptional raiding skills along with sharp game awareness on the mat. His ability to consistently score points and put the opposition under pressure made a significant impact on the outcome of the match. With this brilliant performance, he rightfully earned the Player of the Day honours.

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