Sportvot X FPJ: Tribal Sports Beat Royal Brothers; Kaziranga Greens Held By Jorhat Town In Assam Youth League U17

Pranap Rai starred as Player of the Day | File Photo

The Assam Youth League U17 is currently being held in Assam from April 17 to April 22, 2026, showcasing exciting youth football matches and promising young talent.

Match highlights

In Match 1, Tribal Sports secured a 2-1 victory over Royal Brothers in a competitive game. Tribal Sports showed better control, creating more chances with 2 shots and 2 on target, while Royal Brothers managed 1 shot on target.

Tribal Sports also dominated set-pieces with 4 corners compared to Royal Brothers’ 2, and despite a few fouls and cards, they maintained their lead to win the match.

In Match 2, Kaziranga Greens and Jorhat Town Club played out a 0-0 draw, with both teams showing solid defensive performances and limited scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Player of the day

The Best Player of the Day was Pranap Rai (Jersey No. 10) from Tribal Sports for his impressive performance and key contribution in his team’s victory.

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Tournament overview

Overall, the matches highlighted strong competition, disciplined gameplay, and emerging football talent in the tournament.

Live on SportVot

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