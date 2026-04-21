SportVot X FPJ: Assam Youth League U15 Sees Thrilling Matches, Eleven Stars Shine With 3-1 Win

The Player of the Day was Gracious Daimari (Jersey No. 10) from Eleven Stars Club | File Photo

Assam, April 21: The Assam Youth League U15 is currently being held in Assam from April 17 to April 22, 2026, featuring exciting youth football action and strong performances from young talents.

Match highlights

In Match 1, Tribal Sports and Royal Brothers played out an intense 2-2 draw. Tribal Sports dominated possession with 68%, creating more chances with 6 shots and 3 on target, while Royal Brothers had 32% possession but managed to stay competitive and match the scoreline. In Match 2, NRL Academy delivered a commanding performance, defeating Murkongselek United FC 4-0 with a strong attacking display.

Eleven Stars secure victory

In Match 3, Eleven Stars Club secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Bodoland FC. Eleven Stars controlled the game with 66% possession, registering 9 shots with 7 on target, while Bodoland FC had limited chances despite their efforts. The match showcased a well-organised performance from Eleven Stars Club.

Also Watch:

Player of the Day

The Player of the Day was Gracious Daimari (Jersey No. 10) from Eleven Stars Club for his outstanding performance and contribution to his team’s victory. Overall, the matches highlighted competitive gameplay, good team coordination, and promising young football talent.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69df4f8324aa9a0001276d09