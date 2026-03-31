Sportvot X FPJ: Community League Youth U17 Kicks Off In Bangalore; Army Boys Win 3-0, Alchemy Teams Play 1-1 Draw

Army Boys Sports Coy dominate opening match as Community League Youth U17 tournament begins in Bangalore | File Photo

The Community League Youth U17 2026 kicked off on March 31 and will run until April 28, 2026, in Bangalore. The youth football tournament is providing a strong platform for emerging talent, with teams showcasing skill, discipline, and competitive spirit in every match.

Army Boys Sports Coy dominate opening match

Army Boys Sports Coy delivered a dominant performance to defeat Young Blues Elite 3–0 in a one-sided encounter. Controlling 54% possession, Army Boys Sports Coy dictated the pace of the game and created numerous scoring opportunities, registering 11 shots with five on target.

Young Blues Elite struggled to break through, managing only five shots and one on target. The match saw a physical edge with multiple fouls and a red card, while Army Boys Sports Coy also maintained attacking pressure with more offsides and corners, sealing a comfortable victory.

Alchemy Terra and Ignis share points

The second match of the day ended in a closely contested 1–1 draw between Alchemy Terra and Alchemy Ignis. Alchemy Ignis enjoyed greater possession with 59% and created more chances, registering 15 shots and 10 on target.

However, Alchemy Terra remained efficient, scoring from one of their limited opportunities, with five shots and three on target. The match remained competitive, with disciplined play despite a red card being shown. Both teams displayed resilience and determination, ultimately sharing the points in an evenly fought contest.

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