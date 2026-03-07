SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Wins For YWOR And GC In Maestro Premiere Cricket League 2026 In Hyderabad

T. Raviteja receives the Player of the Match award after his match-winning all-round performance in YWOR’s narrow victory over VTT in the Maestro Premiere Cricket League 2026 | File Photo

The Maestro Premiere Cricket League is currently underway in Hyderabad, running from 21st February to 15th March 2026. The tournament has been witnessing high-scoring matches and strong individual performances as teams compete for supremacy in the league.

With competitive contests and impressive displays from both batters and bowlers, the league continues to provide thrilling cricketing action for fans and participants alike.

YWOR edge past VTT in high-scoring thriller

In the first match of the day, YWOR posted a competitive total of 203/9 in 20 overs, led by an outstanding unbeaten innings from T. Raviteja, who scored 79 runs off 45 balls. He was well supported by Abhinav Tej, who added 30 runs from 15 deliveries, while Chandan Sahani contributed 28 off 15 balls and Sathwik Reddy chipped in with 18 off 9 balls.

With the ball for VTT, Shaunak Kulkarni delivered an economical spell of 2/18 in 3 overs, while Tanay Thyagarajan claimed 2/41 in 4 overs. Vidyananda Reddy picked up 1/20 in 2 overs, and Shanmukha Ashwin finished with 1/47 in 4 overs.

Chasing the target, VTT mounted a strong challenge but ultimately fell just short, finishing at 199/9 in 20 overs. Shanmukha Ashwin led the chase with a quick 48 runs from 26 balls, while Abhirath Reddy played an aggressive knock of 36 from 12 deliveries. Krithik Krithik contributed 30 off 19 balls, and Nitesh Kanala added 24 runs from 24 balls.

YWOR’s bowling attack held its composure in the closing stages, with Hitesh Yadav taking 2/25 in 4 overs, Akash Bhandari claiming 2/24 in 3 overs, and YS Varun finishing with 2/37 in 4 overs, while T. Raviteja also chipped in with 1/51 in 4 overs.

YWOR eventually secured a narrow 4-run victory in a thrilling contest. For his exceptional all-round performance, T. Raviteja was named Player of the Match.

GC register commanding win over RC

In the second match, GC delivered a commanding performance by posting 190/4 in 20 overs. Munnangi Abhinav played a superb innings, scoring 82 runs from 48 balls, while Pranav Suryadevara provided strong support with 55 off 46 deliveries.

Shaik Rasheed added a quick 29 from 20 balls, and Pranav Varma remained unbeaten on 4 from 5 balls. For RC, Shubham Sharma took 1/24 in 3 overs, while Nannam Chenna Rao finished with 1/32 in 4 overs.

In response, RC struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 110 in 15.4 overs. Nannam Chenna Rao top-scored with 20 from 16 balls, while UV Srikar made 17 off 14 deliveries.

Karan Kannan contributed 16 from 11 balls, and Ambadi Jayasuriya added 14 from 16 balls. GC’s bowling unit delivered a dominant performance, led by Pranav Varma, who took 3 wickets for 13 runs in 3.4 overs.

He was well supported by Mohd Abdul Adnan, who claimed 2/6 in 2 overs, Pratyush Miryala, who picked up 2/19 in 3 overs, and MD Arfaz Ahmed, who finished with 2/22 in 2 overs. Their disciplined bowling effort ensured a comprehensive victory for GC.

League continues with exciting matches

