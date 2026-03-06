SportVot x FPJ: ICL Mumbai Thrash Kenkre FC 8–0; Iron Born FC Edge Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 2–1 In Mumbai Premier League

ICL Mumbai dominate Kenkre FC with an 8–0 win while Iron Born FC secure a narrow 2–1 victory over Mumbai Soccer Prodigies in the Mumbai Premier League | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continued to deliver competitive football action in Bandra, Mumbai, as teams battled for crucial points in the ongoing season that began on 1 December 2025. The latest fixtures showcased disciplined defending, clinical finishing, and decisive individual performances that shaped the outcomes of both matches.

ICL Mumbai dominate Kenkre FC

In the first match of the day, ICL Mumbai produced a dominant display to defeat Kenkre FC by a convincing 8–0 margin. ICL Mumbai controlled the game from start to finish, enjoying 74% possession compared to Kenkre FC’s 26%.

Their attacking intent was clearly reflected in the statistics, as they registered 26 shots, including 19 shots on target, while Kenkre FC managed only 3 shots with 1 on target. ICL Mumbai also forced 11 corners, compared to Kenkre FC’s 2, further emphasising their attacking dominance throughout the match.

Despite the heavy pressure, the match remained disciplined with no fouls, yellow cards, or red cards recorded for either side.

Iron Born FC secure narrow win

The second match featured a closely contested encounter between Mumbai Soccer Prodigies and Iron Born FC, where Iron Born FC secured a 2–1 victory. Mumbai Soccer Prodigies held a slight advantage in possession with 53%, while Iron Born FC maintained 47%.

Mumbai Soccer Prodigies attempted 10 shots, 6 of which were on target, compared to Iron Born FC’s 5 shots with 4 on target. Mumbai Soccer Prodigies also earned 12 corners, indicating sustained attacking pressure during the game, while Iron Born FC had 1 corner.

However, Iron Born FC proved more clinical with their opportunities and managed to convert key chances to secure the win. The match also saw one yellow card issued to Iron Born FC, while no red cards were recorded.

Also Watch:

Matches streamed live on SportVot

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, enabling fans to follow the live action anytime and from anywhere.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/