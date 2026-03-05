SportVot x FPJ: PIFA Sports Colaba FC, Mumbai Ultras FC Register Dominant 5–0 Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

PIFA Sports Colaba FC and Mumbai Ultras FC deliver commanding performances with 5–0 victories in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League season | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 5: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, which began on December 1, continues to witness competitive football action across Mumbai. Several city clubs are battling for dominance in the ongoing season, delivering exciting performances and goal-filled matches for football fans.

PIFA Sports Colaba FC secure commanding win

PIFA Sports Colaba FC produced a commanding performance to defeat Mumbay FC 5–0. Despite Mumbay FC enjoying 42 percent possession and attempting nine shots, they managed only two shots on target.

In contrast, PIFA Sports Colaba FC controlled the attacking play with 58 percent possession and registered 15 shots, 10 of which were on target. The clinical finishing from PIFA Sports Colaba FC proved decisive as they comfortably secured a convincing victory.

The match remained disciplined with no fouls or red cards, although both teams received one yellow card each.

Mumbai Ultras FC dominate CFCI

Mumbai Ultras FC delivered a dominant display as they defeated CFCI 5–0. Mumbai Ultras FC controlled the game with 61 percent possession and created multiple scoring opportunities, taking 13 shots with eight on target.

CFCI attempted five shots with four on target but failed to convert their chances into goals. The match saw a smooth flow of play with no fouls or disciplinary cards issued, as Mumbai Ultras FC maintained attacking pressure throughout to seal a comprehensive win.

Also Watch:

Competitive league action continues

The day’s results further highlighted the competitive spirit and rising quality of football on display in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League season.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/