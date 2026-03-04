SportVot X FPJ: Hope United FC And India On Track Register Crucial Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Hope United FC and India On Track secure important victories in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 fixtures in Bandra | File Photo

Mumbai, March 4: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continued to deliver competitive football action in Bandra, Mumbai, as teams battled for crucial points in the ongoing season that began on December 1, 2025.

The latest fixtures showcased disciplined defending, clinical finishing, and decisive individual performances that shaped the outcomes of both matches.

Hope United FC defeat Reliance FYC

In Match 1, Hope United FC secured a solid 2–0 victory over Reliance FYC.

Hope United FC broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Rishi Chauhan found the back of the net at 59:26 minutes of game time, giving his side the crucial lead.

The advantage was doubled at 66:00 minutes through a well-taken goal by Brendon, sealing the win. Hope United FC made the most of their limited opportunities, registering two shots on target, both resulting in goals.

Disciplined match with minimal fouls

The match was played in good spirit with no fouls recorded, although a few yellow cards were issued during the contest.

India On Track edge MH Orange FC

In Match 2, India On Track edged past MH Orange FC with a 2–1 victory in a closely fought encounter.

India On Track capitalised on their chances efficiently, converting both of their shots on target into goals. MH Orange FC managed to score once but could not find the equaliser despite their efforts.

With disciplined gameplay and effective finishing, India On Track secured an important win, adding valuable points to their campaign in the league.

Matches streamed live on SportVot

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, enabling fans to follow the live action anytime and from anywhere.

