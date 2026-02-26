Sportvot x FPJ: 72nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2026 Delivers Thrilling Results In Vadodara

Intense action unfolds at the 72nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Vadodara as teams battle in high-scoring encounters | File Photo

The 72nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2026 continued with an action-packed schedule in Vadodara, as teams delivered intense performances across multiple fixtures. The championship, being held from 24th to 27th February 2026, has witnessed high-scoring encounters, close finishes, and dominant displays, highlighting the competitive standard of kabaddi at the national level.

The day began with Rajasthan securing a convincing 54–29 victory over Kerala, while Karnataka edged past Delhi in a thrilling 43–40 contest. Madhya Pradesh dominated Bengal 64–20, and Jammu & Kashmir outperformed Haryana 38–18. Bihar registered a strong 47–26 win against Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra comfortably defeated Tripura 34–09. The match between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu was decided by toss, with Tamil Nadu declared the winner. Later, Haryana bounced back with a 49–18 win over Telangana, while Bihar narrowly defeated Rajasthan 40–37 in a closely fought match. Maharashtra continued their strong run with a 49–25 victory against Karnataka, and Services defeated Chandigarh 53–25.

High-scoring wins and close finishes

In the remaining fixtures, Goa overcame Uttarakhand 54–45, and Indian Railways secured a solid 50–29 win over Pondicherry. Vidarbha dominated Manipur 61–36, while Andhra Pradesh defeated Jammu & Kashmir 37–29 and later edged past Telangana 47–45 in another tight encounter. Uttarakhand produced a commanding 63–42 victory over Bengal.

Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh 45–30, and Delhi registered a strong 64–42 win over Tripura. Uttar Pradesh delivered one of the most impressive performances of the day, thrashing Manipur 70–33.

Madhya Pradesh clinched a narrow 35–34 win against Goa, while Himachal Pradesh defeated Gujarat 51–34. Tamil Nadu concluded the day with a convincing 40–21 win over Vidarbha.

