SportVot X FPJ: Thrilling Kabaddi Encounters And Standout Performances Light Up Championship In Jogeshwari

Sahil badade | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: The witnessed an action-packed day of kabaddi competition on Monday, with several closely fought encounters and standout individual performances thrilling spectators in Jogeshwari East, Mumbai.

Teams register closely fought victories

In the opening encounter, registered a convincing 35-24 victory over . While both teams recorded 11 successful raids each, Swastik’s disciplined defence made the difference as they completed 12 successful tackles and earned 18 raid points to secure the win.

then edged past 32-28 in a competitive contest. Jolly impressed with 17 successful raids, but Chembur’s strong defensive effort, including two super tackles, helped them clinch the match by four points.

Defensive performances shape key matches

One of the most exciting matches of the day saw defeat 41-36. Sparsh’s outstanding defence, highlighted by four super tackles and two all-outs, proved crucial in overcoming Veer Parshuram’s strong raiding performance.

also delivered an impressive all-round display to beat 39-32. Mulund dominated through both raiding and tackling, while Saksham fought hard with three super tackles of their own.

Suraksha Prabhodhini records dominant win

The most dominant result of the day came when outplayed 48-17. Suraksha Prabhodhini controlled the game from start to finish with an excellent combination of aggressive raiding and solid defence, inflicting two all-outs in a commanding performance.

In the final fixture, bounced back strongly to defeat 47-34. Saksham’s defence stood out with 13 successful tackles and three super tackles, helping them finish the day on a high note.

Top raider shines in championship

Among the top individual performers of the day, of emerged as the standout raider, accumulating an impressive total of 25 raid points across the day’s matches and showcasing exceptional attacking skills throughout the championship.

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The championship continues till May 13, with more thrilling kabaddi action expected as teams compete for top honours in the prestigious tournament.

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