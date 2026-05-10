Sportvot x FPJ: Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak In Mumbai Sees Thrilling Kabaddi Battles Across Boys & Girls Categories

The Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak continued with exciting matches in Mumbai, as teams from different clubs and academies displayed strong performances in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. The tournament, being held from May 8 to May 10, 2026, has created a competitive platform for young kabaddi players to showcase their talent, teamwork, and fighting spirit.

In the boys’ category, BSA secured a hard-fought 37-34 victory against Jay Bajrang in one of the closest matches of the day. Both teams played aggressive kabaddi with strong raids and defensive efforts, but BSA managed to maintain a slight advantage in the final moments to seal the win. Ovali also delivered a confident performance to defeat Swastik 24-17, controlling the pace of the game with disciplined defending and timely points. Another standout performance came from Ankur, who completely dominated their match against Amarjyot, registering a convincing 35-10 victory with strong raiding and excellent defense throughout the contest.

The girls’ matches also witnessed intense competition and energetic performances. SIES started strongly and defeated Karnala 29-20, showing good coordination and control during key moments of the match. In another exciting contest, Yuva Pratishthan defeated Bharat Mata 43-34 in a high-scoring game where both teams played attacking kabaddi, but Yuva Pratishthan held their lead with consistent performances. Kurali Saphale ended the day with a dominant 37-20 win over SIES, putting up a strong all-round display and maintaining pressure on the opposition from the beginning till the end.

For their outstanding performances, Ketan Mapelkar from Team Ankur was named the Player of the Day in the boys’ category, while Aarti Mahakal from Yuva Pratishthan Virar received the Player of the Day award in the girls’ category.