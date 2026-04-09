Sportvot X FPJ: SSFL National Camp 2026 Sees South Zone Dominate, Edge North East In 4-3 Thriller

South Zone shines with dominant performances at SSFL National Camp in Anand | File Photo

The SSFL National Camp 2026, held from April 7 to 9 in Anand, Gujarat, witnessed an exciting series of football matches featuring teams from different zones competing with high intensity and determination. The event showcased emerging talent and competitive gameplay, making it an engaging experience for football enthusiasts.

North East Zone edges past East Zone

In the opening match, North East Zone secured a narrow 1–0 victory over East Zone in a closely contested encounter. Despite limited chances, North East Zone made the most of their opportunities, maintaining efficiency in front of goal while keeping a disciplined defensive structure. The match remained tight throughout, with both teams showing equal intent in attack and defence.

South Zone dominates Central Zone

The second match saw South Zone deliver a dominant performance against Central Zone, registering a commanding 8–1 victory. South Zone displayed exceptional attacking prowess, converting their chances effectively and maintaining control of the game. Central Zone struggled to contain the relentless pressure, despite showing moments of resistance.

West Zone overcomes Central Zone

In the third match, West Zone put on an impressive display to defeat Central Zone 4–2. West Zone controlled the tempo of the game with strong possession and attacking intent, consistently creating scoring opportunities. Their clinical finishing and organised gameplay ensured a well-deserved victory.

South Zone clinches thrilling finale

The final match of the camp turned out to be a thrilling contest, as South Zone edged past North East Zone with a 4–3 win. Both teams showcased attacking football, keeping the match competitive until the final whistle. However, South Zone held their composure in crucial moments to secure the victory and conclude the camp on a high note.

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