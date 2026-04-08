SportVot X FPJ: Ahilyanagar Crowned Champions After Dominant Win Over Kolhapur In Maharashtra Senior Kabaddi Championship 2026

Ahilyanagar celebrate title victory after defeating Kolhapur in Maharashtra Senior Kabaddi Championship final | File Photo

The 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026, held from April 2 to April 6 in Sinner, Nashik, concluded with a spectacular showcase of talent and competitive spirit in the men’s category.

The tournament brought together some of the strongest kabaddi teams from across Maharashtra, delivering high-quality matches and intense rivalries throughout the competition.

Thrilling semi-final clashes

In the men’s semi-finals, Kolhapur edged past Pune in a nail-biting contest, securing a narrow 28–26 victory. The match remained evenly balanced, with both teams displaying strong defensive efforts and calculated raiding, but Kolhapur managed to hold their composure in the closing moments to seal the win.

In the second semi-final, Ahilyanagar put on a commanding performance against Raigad, dominating the game from the outset and registering an emphatic 53–27 victory. Their aggressive raiding and disciplined defence left little room for Raigad to recover, ensuring a comfortable passage to the final.

Ahilyanagar dominates final

The men’s final featured a high-energy clash between Kolhapur and Ahilyanagar, where both teams entered with strong momentum. However, Ahilyanagar continued their dominant run in the tournament, delivering a well-rounded performance to defeat Kolhapur 44–33.

Their raiders consistently earned crucial points, while the defence maintained pressure throughout the match, preventing Kolhapur from gaining control. Kolhapur fought hard and showed resilience, but Ahilyanagar’s superior coordination and execution proved decisive.

Also Watch:

Championship highlights and conclusion

Overall, the men’s competition concluded on a high note, with Ahilyanagar emerging as worthy champions after an outstanding campaign. The championship not only highlighted the depth of kabaddi talent in Maharashtra but also provided fans with memorable moments and top-tier sporting action.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69c51f2124aa9a00014981a1

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/